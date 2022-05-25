Biden says U.S. needs to stand up to gun lobby after Texas school shooting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 06:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said the country needs to stand up the gun lobby after a shooting on Tuesday at an Texas elementary school left 18 children and two adults dead.
"It's time to act,” Biden said Tuesday evening in remarks from the White House. "We can do so much more."
