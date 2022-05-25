Left Menu

Biden says U.S. needs to stand up to gun lobby after Texas school shooting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 06:28 IST
Biden says U.S. needs to stand up to gun lobby after Texas school shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said the country needs to stand up the gun lobby after a shooting on Tuesday at an Texas elementary school left 18 children and two adults dead.

"It's time to act,” Biden said Tuesday evening in remarks from the White House. "We can do so much more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022