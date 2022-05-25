Left Menu

Japan govt spokesperson says N.Korea may take more provocative actions

Japan govt spokesperson says N.Korea may take more provocative actions
Japan's top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea may take more provocative actions including nuclear weapon test after the country fired ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day.

Japan will continue to be vigilant while gathering information about earlier missiles which landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

U.S. and South Korean officials had recently warned that Pyongyang appeared ready for another weapons test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

