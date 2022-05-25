Japan govt spokesperson says N.Korea may take more provocative actions
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-05-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 07:04 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea may take more provocative actions including nuclear weapon test after the country fired ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day.
Japan will continue to be vigilant while gathering information about earlier missiles which landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
U.S. and South Korean officials had recently warned that Pyongyang appeared ready for another weapons test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pyongyang
- South Korean
- Cabinet
- Hirokazu Matsuno
- North Korea
- east coast
- U.S.
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New South Korean president takes office, briefed on North Korea
South Korea's new president says he'll offer “an audacious plan” to improve North Korea's economy if Kim denuclearises.
Live updates | North Korea in ''firm solidarity'' with Russia
Bommai in Delhi, says no discussion on Karnataka cabinet rejig for now
Olympics, Asian Games medal winners to be appointed in UP govt: Cabinet