Left Menu

South Korea, U.S. security advisers hold talks after N.Korea fires salvo of missiles

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with South Korea National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles, the White House said late on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 08:59 IST
South Korea, U.S. security advisers hold talks after N.Korea fires salvo of missiles
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with South Korea National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to discuss North Korea's launch of three ballistic missiles, the White House said late on Tuesday. "They both condemned the DPRK's destabilizing ballistic missile tests and committed to continue building on their close coordination. Mr. Sullivan also reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to the defense of the ROK," the White House said in a statement.

North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), after U.S. President Joe Biden left Asia following a trip in which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022