China's Xi speaks by video with visiting UN rights chief Bachelet
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:37 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Wednesday by video with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who is on a six-day visit to the country that began on Monday, Chinese state media reported.
There were no immediate details given on their discussion.
