China's Xi speaks by video with visiting UN rights chief Bachelet

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:37 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Wednesday by video with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who is on a six-day visit to the country that began on Monday, Chinese state media reported.

There were no immediate details given on their discussion.

