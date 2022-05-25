China says it conducted military exercise around Taiwan to warn U.S.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:41 IST
China's military said on Wednesday it recently conducted a military exercise around Taiwan as a "serious warning" to interactions between the United States and Taiwan, Chinese state media reported.
China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.
