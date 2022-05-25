Left Menu

Azam Khan skips UP assembly proceedings; sparks rumours of rift with Akhilesh Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan skipped Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid growing speculation of a rift between him and party president Akhilesh Yadav.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-05-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 11:20 IST
Azam Khan skips UP assembly proceedings; sparks rumours of rift with Akhilesh Yadav
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan skipped Uttar Pradesh Assembly proceedings for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid growing speculation of a rift between him and party president Akhilesh Yadav. Khan, on Monday, had left without attending the proceedings of the house, after being sworn in as a member of the house in Speaker Satish Mahan's chamber.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Khan said, "I did not attend the proceedings of the House as my health condition was not good." The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday began on a stormy note with Samajwadi Party MLAs rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans during the Governor's address. The state's budget will be presented on May 26.

Khan was released on bail from Sitapur Jail where he was lodged on various charges, including that of land grabbing. Khan's recent meeting with Shivpal Singh Yadav also fueled rumours of the rift.

"Shivpal is my companion. I have met him on earlier occasions as well. I don't think that there is anything wrong in meeting him. It was just a courtesy meeting," Khan told reporters. Khan had on Monday evening met Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Yadav at his residence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022