An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.Encounter has started at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow, a police spokesperson tweeted.There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 11:30 IST
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesperson tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

