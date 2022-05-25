3 Pakistani terrorists, J&K cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.
25-05-2022
Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.
''Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
Further details of the operation are awaited.
