3 Pakistani terrorists, J&K cop killed in Baramulla encounter

Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 11:44 IST
Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

''Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Further details of the operation are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

