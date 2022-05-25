Partha Chatterjee appears before CBI

Left Menu

Senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee abiding by the CBI summons appeared before the investigation agency on Wednesday morning for interrogation in the alleged irregularities in recruitment in government run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commission WBSSC This is the second time that Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary general, appeared before the central agency.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 11:56 IST
Partha Chatterjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee abiding by the CBI summons appeared before the investigation agency on Wednesday morning for interrogation in the alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) This is the second time that Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary-general, appeared before the central agency. He was grilled by CBI sleuths on Wednesday last week for three and half hours and was asked to come again with documents. Chatterjee, who is presently the minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged malpractices took place. He was directed to present himself before CBI on Wednesday last week by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court.

The directive to the minister to appear before the agency came after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld orders of the single bench that directed CBI to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments given by WBSSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

