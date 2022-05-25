Danone doubles supply of some baby formula to U.S.

Danone SA on Wednesday said it has been doubling shipments to the United States of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk.

The world's second-biggest baby formula maker told Reuters that it is in talks with U.S. authorities over what more it can do to ease the formula shortage following a recall by Abbott Laboratories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)