Danone doubles supply of some baby formula to U.S.
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:35 IST
Danone SA on Wednesday said it has been doubling shipments to the United States of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk.
The world's second-biggest baby formula maker told Reuters that it is in talks with U.S. authorities over what more it can do to ease the formula shortage following a recall by Abbott Laboratories.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United
- Abbott Laboratories
- U.S.
Advertisement