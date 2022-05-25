Left Menu

Danone doubles supply of some baby formula to U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:35 IST
Danone. Image Credit: ANI

Danone SA on Wednesday said it has been doubling shipments to the United States of Neocate formula for infants allergic to cow's milk.

The world's second-biggest baby formula maker told Reuters that it is in talks with U.S. authorities over what more it can do to ease the formula shortage following a recall by Abbott Laboratories.

