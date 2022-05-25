Left Menu

Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine - Ifax

Updated: 25-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:55 IST
Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine - Ifax
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.

Russia will discuss the possibility of holding a prisoner exchange with Ukraine once prisoners who surrendered have been convicted, Rudenko also said. Russian and separatist officials have said some of those who surrendered should be put on trial for war crimes.

He added it was premature to establish a Russian military base in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's Kherson region.

