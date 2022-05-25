Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine - Ifax
Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.
Russia will discuss the possibility of holding a prisoner exchange with Ukraine once prisoners who surrendered have been convicted, Rudenko also said. Russian and separatist officials have said some of those who surrendered should be put on trial for war crimes.
He added it was premature to establish a Russian military base in the Russian-controlled area of Ukraine's Kherson region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Congress plans nearly $40 bln more for Ukraine, COVID aid to wait
Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing while weighing actual conditions
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever: Pelosi
Russian forces commit war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine: US
Japan announces fresh economic sanctions against Russia