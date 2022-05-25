PIL on same status for 'Vande Mataram' as national anthem: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know the Centre and Delhi government's stand on a plea seeking that a policy is framed to equally propagate the national anthem and the national song -- 'Vande Mataram'.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on the petition by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and granted time to the respondents to file their response.

The court also sought a response from the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) on the petition which also prayed for a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to ensure that 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day.

Meanwhile, the court expressed displeasure at the petitioner publicizing the filing of the petition even before it was listed for hearing, saying it gives an impression that the petition was filed for publicity.

The court, however, noted that the petitioner has expressed regret and he has been directed not to resort to such a practice. The court said it would entertain the present PIL because the petitioner is a serious litigant.

The petitioner argued before the court that in the absence of any guidelines or regulations to honor 'Vande Mataram', the national song is being sung in an "uncivilized manner" and misused in films and parties.

The petitioner stated that the song played a historic part in the Indian freedom struggle and ought to be honored as much as 'Jana Gana Mana' given the statement made by the Constituent Assembly Chairman Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950.

"To keep the country united, the government must frame a National Policy to promote-propagate 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'. There is no reason why it should evoke any other sentiment as the both are decided by Constitution makers,'' the petition said.

''The sentiments expressed in 'Jana Gana Mana' have been expressed keeping the state in view. However, sentiments expressed in 'Vande Mataram' denote the nation's character and style and deserve similar respect,'' it said.

The petition asserted that there should not be any dramatization of 'Vande Mataram' and "it must not be included in any variety show because whenever it is sung or played, it is imperative on the part of everyone present to show due respect and honor.'' ''Direct and declare that the song Vande Mataram, which had played a historic part in the struggle for Indian freedom, shall be honored equally with 'Jana Gana Mana' and shall have equal status with it in the spirit of the statement made by the Constituent Assembly Chairman Hon'ble Dr. Rajendra Prasad about the National Anthem, on 24.01.1950,'' the petition urged.

The matter would be heard next on November 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)