Chinese leader Xi defends record to UN human rights chief

Chinese leader Xi Jinping defended Chinas record to the top UN human rights official Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path based on its particular circumstances and criticizing those countries that lecture others on human rights and politicie the issue.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:32 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chinese leader Xi Jinping defended China's record to the top UN human rights official Wednesday, saying each nation should be allowed to find its own path based on its particular circumstances and criticizing those countries that lecture others on human rights and politicize the issue. "Through long-term and persistent hard work, China has successfully embarked on a path of human rights development that conforms to the trend of the times and suits its own national conditions," Xi told U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet in a video call, according to an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

Bachelet is in the middle of a six-day visit to China that includes stops in Xinjiang, a remote northwestern region where the Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations and genocide against the Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. Her trip has been criticized by the U.S. and others, who think that China will limit whom she can talk to, stage-manage her trip and use it for propaganda purposes.

