Lithuania to transfer 20 armoured personal carriers to Ukraine

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:55 IST
Lithuania to transfer 20 armoured personal carriers to Ukraine
Arvydas Anusauskas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lithuania

Lithuania will transfer 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, as well as military trucks and de-mining vehicles, Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The coordinated help from us and the allies is the deciding factor for the Ukrainian victory", defense minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in a statement.

The vehicles are worth a total of 15.5 million euros, said the ministry. Previously, Lithuania has provided military support to Ukraine worth 100 million euros, it added.

