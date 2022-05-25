Russian defense ministry: Mariupol port operating normally

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that the port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city which was taken by Russia after a three-month siege, is operating normally.

Earlier on Wednesday Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Russia is in touch with the United Nations, and that Moscow "does not rule out the possibility of global talks to unblock Ukraine's ports."

