Money laundering case: Suspended Jharkhand Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal sent to judicial custody

In view of the ongoing Jharkhand money laundering probe, a special Enforcement Directorate Court on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:31 IST
IAS officer Pooja Singhal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the ongoing Jharkhand money laundering probe, a special Enforcement Directorate Court on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and one place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in connection with a money-laundering probe against suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC) and had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010. She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent her to ED's remand.

Earlier this month, the ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, owned by her husband Abhishek Jha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

