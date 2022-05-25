Left Menu

J&K: HC grants bail to PDP leader Waheed Para

25-05-2022
J&K: HC grants bail to PDP leader Waheed Para
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A division bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday granted bail to PDP leader Waheed Para.

''We are relieved to hear that Waheed has finally been granted bail and we hope that he will return to his family soon, '' a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson said here.

Para, who was arrested in November 2020 by the National Investigation Agency in a terror-related case, was granted bail by the division bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Kumar and V C Koul.

