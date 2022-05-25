Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor visits Internal Security Academy

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:26 IST
Rajasthan Governor visits Internal Security Academy
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra visited the Internal Security Academy in Mount Abu on Wednesday and discussed its functioning with the officials.

Mishra inquired about the internal security related courses and online courses running in the academy.

During his visit, he expressed the need to make the training programmes in line with the current challenges faced in the field of internal security.

According to a statement, Inspector General of Central Reserve Police and Director of the Internal Security Academy, M S Shekhawat welcomed the governor by presenting him a memento and a copy of the book 'India First'. Commandant Premchand made a presentation about the establishment, purpose, and activities of the Internal Security Academy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

