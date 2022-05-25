Left Menu

Statues of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:40 IST
Statues of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

Two statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were found damaged in Hastinapur area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident has angered the people of the Dalit community in the area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Hastinapur Police station Kunwarpal Singh said, ''The statues were kept outside the shop of a sculptor in the area. Prima facie it appears that they were damaged accidently.'' Meanwhile, representatives of police and local administration met the angry locals and pacified them.

The officials also assured the locals of investigating the matter, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022