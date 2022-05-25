Statues of Ambedkar found damaged in UP's Meerut
- Country:
- India
Two statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were found damaged in Hastinapur area here on Wednesday, police said.
The incident has angered the people of the Dalit community in the area, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Hastinapur Police station Kunwarpal Singh said, ''The statues were kept outside the shop of a sculptor in the area. Prima facie it appears that they were damaged accidently.'' Meanwhile, representatives of police and local administration met the angry locals and pacified them.
The officials also assured the locals of investigating the matter, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Races to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia primaries on May 10
Republicans in focus in U.S. congressional primaries in Nebraska, West Virginia
Trump-backed candidates show mixed performance in West Virginia, Nebraska primaries
Republicans in focus in U.S. congressional primaries in Nebraska, West Virginia
FACTBOX-Key races in Nebraska, West Virginia primaries on May 10