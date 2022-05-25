Left Menu

Philippines Congress proclaims Marcos as next president

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:43 IST
  • Philippines

Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday declared Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a late dictator, would be the country's next president after confirming his victory in the May 9 election.

Marcos will be sworn into office on June 30, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte, for a single, six-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

