Philippines Congress proclaims Marcos as next president

Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday declared Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a late dictator, would be the country's next president after confirming his victory in the May 9 election.
Marcos will be sworn into office on June 30, replacing President Rodrigo Duterte, for a single, six-year term.
