Russian lawmakers vote to scrap upper age limit for military
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:09 IST
Russia's State Duma approved a law on Wednesday removing the upper age limit for contractual service in the country's military.
Currently, only Russians aged between 18 and 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian army.
