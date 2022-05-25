Left Menu

Russian lawmakers vote to scrap upper age limit for military

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:09 IST
Russian lawmakers vote to scrap upper age limit for military
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's State Duma approved a law on Wednesday removing the upper age limit for contractual service in the country's military.

Currently, only Russians aged between 18 and 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian army.

