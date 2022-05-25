Drunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government - report
There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals," the report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:15 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An event held at British government offices in June 2020 involved excessive alcohol consumption, a fight, and one attendee being sick, a report into COVID lockdown breach at the heart of government said on Wednesday.
"The event lasted for a number of hours. There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals," the report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement