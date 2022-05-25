Drunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government - report

An event held at British government offices in June 2020 involved excessive alcohol consumption, a fight, and one attendee being sick, a report into COVID lockdown breach at the heart of government said on Wednesday.

"The event lasted for a number of hours. There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals," the report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

