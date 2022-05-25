Left Menu

Drunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government - report

There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals," the report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:15 IST
Drunkenness, sickness and fighting during lockdown party in UK government - report
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An event held at British government offices in June 2020 involved excessive alcohol consumption, a fight, and one attendee being sick, a report into COVID lockdown breach at the heart of government said on Wednesday.

"The event lasted for a number of hours. There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals," the report, compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022