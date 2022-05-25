China will strive for reasonable economic growth in Q2 - premier

China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday. China will also strive to bring down its jobless rate as soon as possible, Li was quoted as saying at a meeting.

China will unveil detailed implementation guidelines for a package of policies to stabilize growth by the end of May, Li added.

