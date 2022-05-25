Mehbooba, Lone welcome Para's bail

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s decision to grant bail to party’s youth leader Waheed Para who was arrested in November 2020 by the National Investigation Agency in a terror-related case.

“Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para gets bail & I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction & determination,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Para, who was arrested in November 2020 by the NIA in a terror-related case, was granted bail by the division bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Kumar and V C Koul.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone described the bail order as a good news.

“What a good news that Waheed Parra has been granted bail. My ex jail mate and youthful friend. He has been through tough times. I am so happy for him and his family. May Allah bless him,” Lone said in a tweet.

Lone and Para, along with others, were detained at a SKICC which had been turned into a sub-jail in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)