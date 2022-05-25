Russia to service external debt in roubles, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:39 IST
Russia will service its external debt in roubles, which can be converted into the currency of the original Eurobonds at a later date, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry said a U.S. decision not to extend a waiver allowing Russia to service its bonds in foreign currencies would hit foreign investors first.
