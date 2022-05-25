Left Menu

Sinha visits Mata Vaishnodevi temple head priest’s residence, offers condolence

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:45 IST
Sinha visits Mata Vaishnodevi temple head priest’s residence, offers condolence
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the residence of Amir Chand, the head priest of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple, and condoled his demise, officials said.

Chand passed away in Katra in Reasi district on Saturday. He was 85.

Sinha visited his residence in Reasi and expressed condolences to the family members, the officials said. Chand apparently died of heart attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022