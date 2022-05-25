Left Menu

Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

Updated: 25-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:49 IST
Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday simplifying the process for residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports.

The decree extends a scheme available since 2019 to residents of areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

