Commission for Air Quality Management increases plantation target for NCR by 17.33 pc

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enhanced the plantation target for the National Capital Region (NCR) by 17.33 percent.

The panel has emphasized large-scale greening, plantation, and urban foresting initiatives, including the Miyawaki technique, for better utilization of both small and large patches of land and considering the larger impact on biodiversity and urban ecology in the NCR, a statement said.

According to the Greening Action Plan, 85,06,999 saplings will be planted in Haryana's NCR districts (a 58.59-per cent increase), 9,84,992 in Rajasthan's NCR districts (a 35-per cent increase), and 1,64,05,873 in the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh (a 2.05-per cent increase).

Delhi has set a target of 31,89,191 plantations (a 21.65-per cent increase) for the year 2022-23.

The total plantation target finalized for the entire NCR for 2022-23 is 2,90,87,055, which is 17.33 percent higher as compared to the previous year's target of 2,47,89,611 plantations.

While finalizing the Greening Action Plan, the need to focus on greening along the central verges and roadsides has been stressed.

Higher educational institutions, universities, and research institutions have also been roped in for the greening drive.

The commission has also advised dense plantations using the Miyawaki technique along the boundaries of the institutions and patches of land, and gap-filling between the conventional plantations, along with post-plantation care of the plants.

