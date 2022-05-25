Left Menu

Commission for Air Quality Management increases plantation target for NCR by 17.33 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:10 IST
Commission for Air Quality Management increases plantation target for NCR by 17.33 pc
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enhanced the plantation target for the National Capital Region (NCR) by 17.33 percent.

The panel has emphasized large-scale greening, plantation, and urban foresting initiatives, including the Miyawaki technique, for better utilization of both small and large patches of land and considering the larger impact on biodiversity and urban ecology in the NCR, a statement said.

According to the Greening Action Plan, 85,06,999 saplings will be planted in Haryana's NCR districts (a 58.59-per cent increase), 9,84,992 in Rajasthan's NCR districts (a 35-per cent increase), and 1,64,05,873 in the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh (a 2.05-per cent increase).

Delhi has set a target of 31,89,191 plantations (a 21.65-per cent increase) for the year 2022-23.

The total plantation target finalized for the entire NCR for 2022-23 is 2,90,87,055, which is 17.33 percent higher as compared to the previous year's target of 2,47,89,611 plantations.

While finalizing the Greening Action Plan, the need to focus on greening along the central verges and roadsides has been stressed.

Higher educational institutions, universities, and research institutions have also been roped in for the greening drive.

The commission has also advised dense plantations using the Miyawaki technique along the boundaries of the institutions and patches of land, and gap-filling between the conventional plantations, along with post-plantation care of the plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022