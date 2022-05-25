Left Menu

Inmate serving life imprisonment found hanging inside jail in UP’s Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man serving life sentence was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his cell inside a district jail on Wednesday, police said.

Abhishek was convicted under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a few months ago and was awarded life imprisonment, they said.

The family members of the deceased accused the jail authorities of murder when they were informed about the incident, they said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said that Abhishek's father also accused the family of the girl who had lodged the case against him of arranging for his murder inside the jzail. Abhishek had met his family a fortnight ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

