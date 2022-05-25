Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken speaks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts on North Korea missile launch

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:27 IST
U.S.'s Blinken speaks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts on North Korea missile launch
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts about North Korea's ballistic missile launch, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa "strongly condemned the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches as a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" in Tuesday's call, the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022