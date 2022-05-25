Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he takes responsibility for lockdown breaches

I have been appalled by some of the behaviour," he told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding he had been unaware of breaches at gatherings for departing staff members. "My attendance at these moments, brief as it was, has not been found to be outside the rules.

UK PM Johnson says he takes responsibility for lockdown breaches
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he took responsibility for COVID lockdown breaches at his Downing Street office and corrected a previous statement to parliament that guidance had been followed at all times. "I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch... I have been appalled by some of the behavior," he told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding he had been unaware of breaches at gatherings for departing staff members.

"My attendance at these moments, brief as it was, has not been found to be outside the rules. But clearly this was not the case for some of those gatherings after I had left and other gatherings when I was not even in the building." He renewed his apology for attending a daytime gathering on his birthday in June 2020, for which he was issued for a fine by the police.

