Germany, U.S. to deepen cooperation on environmental protection
Germany and the United States will work more closely together in ensuring a just transition to a green economy and fighting pollution, among other environmental issues, both countries' authorities said in a joint declaration on Wednesday. Among the issues of cooperation are just transition and environmental justice, green procurement, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, and emissions of methane.
Germany and the United States will work more closely together in ensuring a just transition to a green economy and fighting pollution, among other environmental issues, both countries' authorities said in a joint declaration on Wednesday. The cooperation entails sharing information at the technical level, joint research and regular meetings on strategic issues, said U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan and German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.
"We seek to deepen cooperation between our institutions in order to promote bilateral, as well as regional and multilateral initiatives, as appropriate, in critical environmental issues of mutual interest," they said in the joint declaration on the sidelines of the G7 climate ministers meeting in Berlin. Among the issues of cooperation are just transition and environmental justice, green procurement, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, and emissions of methane.
