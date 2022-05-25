Official: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room
Updated: 25-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:59 IST
A law enforcement official says all those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same classroom.
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez tells CNN that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. That's about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday's shooting.
Authorities say the 18-year-old shooter is also dead.
