Tennis-French Open order of play on Thursday
Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the French Open on Thursday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)
Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 22-Madison Keys (United States) v Caroline Garcia (France)
Gilles Simon (France) v Steve Johnson (United States) Not before 1845
Alize Cornet (France) v 13-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)
3-Paula Badosa (Spain) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) Pedro Cachin (Argentina) v Hugo Gaston (France)
1- Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Alison Riske (United States) Zdenek Kolar (Czech Republic) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (0900) Leolia Jeanjean (France) v 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
24-Frances Tiafoe (United States) v David Goffin (Belgium) 19-Simona Halep (Romania) v Zheng Qinwen (China)
7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Federico Delbonis (Argentina) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
