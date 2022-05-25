Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Thursday

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:07 IST
Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day of the French Open on Thursday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 22-Madison Keys (United States) v Caroline Garcia (France)

Gilles Simon (France) v Steve Johnson (United States) Not before 1845

Alize Cornet (France) v 13-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)

3-Paula Badosa (Spain) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia) Pedro Cachin (Argentina) v Hugo Gaston (France)

1- Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Alison Riske (United States) Zdenek Kolar (Czech Republic) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (0900) Leolia Jeanjean (France) v 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

24-Frances Tiafoe (United States) v David Goffin (Belgium) 19-Simona Halep (Romania) v Zheng Qinwen (China)

7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Federico Delbonis (Argentina) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

