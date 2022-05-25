Ukraine says it is fighting to keep control of key supply route in Donbas
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:09 IST
Ukraine is battling to remain in control of a key highway to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk, the country's defence ministry said on Wednesday. Defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said in a briefing that alternative routes existed to supply Ukrainian units in Sievierodonetsk, which is enveloped on three sided by Russian forces.
Motuzyanyk said that Russia's aim was to fully surround Ukrainian units in the city, as well as in nearby Lysychansk.
