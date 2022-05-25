Delhi HC seeks stand of Delhi govt on PIL for vaccination of stray dogs

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot that needed to be looked after and sought the “clear and considered” stand of the Delhi government and other authorities on public interest litigation seeking the vaccination of stray dogs against certain deadly diseases.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi issued notice to the city government as well as the municipal corporations on the petition by lawyer Rahul Mohod and directed the respondents to apply their minds to the issues raised in it and come up with a clear and considered stand in the counter affidavit.

“We direct the respondents to apply their mind to the issues and come up with a clear and considered stand in its counter-affidavit. It appears that stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot and it is necessary to look after the stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for life but also because that will be directly impacting the life of the human population in the city,” said the bench also comprising Justice Sachin Datta.

The petition has raised a very important issue concerning the care and protection of stray dogs in the city, noted the court in the order.

The petitioner's primary concern was that there are no measures to vaccinate stray dogs and other animals for canine distemper and parvo virus which are known killers.

He also raised grievances with respect to the lack of infrastructure in place for the vaccination of stray dogs, and ambulances as well as the absence of any helpline for citizens.

The petition said that street dogs are “dying painful and unnatural deaths” due to deadly canine distemper and parvo virus which is highly contagious like coronavirus and there is no treatment for the same except vaccination.

The petition, which seeks several reliefs including the constitution of a committee to monitor the supply of the vaccine in all government veterinary hospitals, stated that the reliefs would protect the lives of several innocent and helpless street animals.

It asserted that street animals have the right to health and are also entitled to live with dignity and die with dignity in terms of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The matter would be heard next in November.

