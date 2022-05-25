Mumbai: GRP arrests man in less than 14 hours for killing woman, dumping body on railway tracks

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai cracked a murder case in less than 14 hours, with the arrest of a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman, and stuffed her body in large plastic bags before dumping it on the railway tracks here, police said. The GRP at Mumbai Central arrested Vikas Jagan Khairnar for allegedly brutally killing Sarika Damodar Chalke (30), a resident of Goregaon, over a monetary dispute, an official said.

Chalke's body was found stuffed in three large plastic bags on the railway tracks between Mahim and Matunga stations on Tuesday morning. The victim had multiple stab wounds on her stomach and neck, he said.

During the probe, the GRP found that the bags used to stuff the body had 'Hari Om Drug Goregaon' written on them, and they traced the victim's family to the area, the official said, adding that the woman's husband had lodged a missing person's complaint at Dindoshi police station on Monday.

Based on the CCTV footage from the victim's workplace, the police took the accused into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed to the murder, the official said.

Khairnar was part of the housekeeping staff at Satellite Tower, where the victim worked, and she had borrowed money from him and had not repaid the same, he said.

The accused killed Chalke stuffed her body in large plastic bags and boarded a Churchgate-bound local train from Goregaon. He threw the bag out between Mahim and Matunga stations, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he added.

