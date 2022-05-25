Britain calls on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday called on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain to help countries where grain scarcity could trigger hunger.
Russia must "do the right thing", Wallace told reporters in Madrid where he met with his counterpart, Margarita Robles.
He rejected the idea to lift sanctions against Russia in return for grain release and welcomed the suggestion to make Black Sea nations, such as Turkey, to escort the Ukraine grain shipments.
