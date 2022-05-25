World News Roundup: Erdogan's vowed military operation returns spotlight to Syrian border towns; Exclusive-China seeks Pacific islands policing, security cooperation - document and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Erdogan's vowed military operation returns spotlight to Syrian border towns

President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to carry out a new military incursion on Turkey's southern borders has triggered speculation about potential targets, with the Syrian town of Tal Rifaat emerging as a primary goal of any operation. Two days after Erdogan announced the plan, the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said on Wednesday preparations had been made for a new operation to expand "safe zones" already set up in northern Syria, with several goals identified.

Exclusive-China seeks Pacific islands policing, security cooperation - document

China will seek a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific island countries covering policing, security and data communication cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, documents seen by Reuters show. A draft communique and five-year action plan sent by China to 10 Pacific islands ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers on May 30 has prompted opposition from at least one of the invited nations, which says it showed China's intent to control the region and "threatens regional stability".

Russia drives to cut off key towns in Ukraine's east

Russian forces intensified their assault on two key towns in Ukraine's industrial Donbas region on Wednesday, with constant mortar bombardment destroying houses, killing civilians and threatening the last escape route, Ukrainian officials said.

After failing to seize Kyiv or Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take the rest of the separatist-claimed Donbas' two provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, and trap Ukrainian forces in a pocket on the main eastern front.

Sri Lanka's prime minister takes on crucial finance ministry portfolio

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will hold dual charge as finance minister, the president's office announced on Wednesday and will lead talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the crisis-hit nation seeks a bailout. "Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as finance, economic stabilization and national policies minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning," a statement from the president's office said.

Tanks, but no ammo – Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle

Four weeks ago, Germany agreed to send dozens of anti-aircraft tanks to help defend Ukraine from Russia's invasion, part of what it called a turning point after decades of military restraint. Berlin says it can deliver the first Gepard tanks in July. That's too slow, a Ukrainian parliamentarian said on Tuesday, as Russian forces launched an assault on the country's east.

'Humbled' Johnson takes responsibility for illegal parties at his office

A "humbled" Boris Johnson said he took full responsibility after a damning official report on Wednesday detailed a series of illegal alcohol-fuelled parties at the British prime minister's Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns. Johnson has faced repeated calls to resign from opposition politicians and some in his own party after it was revealed both he and officials had broken the rules that meant people could not socialize outside their households or even, in many cases, attend funerals for loved ones.

UN rights chief speaks with Xi amid criticism of China trip

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Wednesday via video link with U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who is on a visit that has drawn criticism from rights groups and which the United States has called a mistake. While Bachelet's six-day trip will include a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, where her office said last year it believed mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghur people had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work, there was no mention of it in either side's public remarks.

North Korea launches ICBM after Biden summits with Asia allies

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state. South Korea's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said the North also appeared to have conducted multiple experiments with a detonation device in preparation for its seventh nuclear test but that the test was unlikely to occur in the coming days.

EU cracks widen over Ukraine as Italy, Hungary urge truce

Italy and Hungary have urged the EU to call explicitly for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia, putting themselves at odds with other member states determined to take a hard line with Moscow ahead of a summit next week. A draft concluding statement for the May 30-31 summit, seen by Reuters and dated May 19, describes the European Union as "unwavering in its commitment to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defense against the Russian aggression." It does not mention peace talks.

Time for Ukraine grain exports ebbing as harvest looms says lawmaker

Time is running out to get some 22 million tonnes of grain out of Ukraine ahead of the new harvest as Russia continues to blockade the country's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniia Kravchuk said on Wednesday. "We have about maybe a month and a half before we start to collect the new harvest," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, adding there was not sufficient space to store the fresh harvest.

