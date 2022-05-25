Left Menu

Terror funding: Court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.

The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

All the sentences will run concurrently.

