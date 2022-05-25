Left Menu

Terror funding case: NIA court sentences Yasin Malik to life imprisonment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:41 IST
Separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Yasin Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case. The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act). NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that including Section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

