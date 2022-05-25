Left Menu

Guj: BSF seizes Pak fishing boat near border in Kutch

The Border Security Force BSF on Wednesday seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat near the border in Gujarats Kutch district, an official release said.A patrolling team of the BSF spotted the boat in the morning on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan in Harami Nala creek area, it said.Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except fishing nets and equipment, the force said in a statement.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:42 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized an abandoned Pakistani fishing boat near the border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official release said.

A patrolling team of the BSF spotted the boat in the morning on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan in Harami Nala creek area, it said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except fishing nets and equipment, the force said in a statement. An intensive search of the area was launched after the boat was found, it said.

''Crossing the marshes and nalas on foot, the BSF patrol party immediately reached the spot and seized one Pakistani fishing boat about 100 meters inside the Indian border near border pillar no. 1165,'' said the release. The boat was probably swept inside the Indian territory due to ''high sea state and strong winds,'' the BSF said. Fishermen from Pakistan are frequently apprehended in this marshy area after entering the Indian waters, mostly in search of better catch. Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons.

In February, the BSF had launched a massive combing operation in the Harami Nala area against intruders and caught six Pak nationals while seizing 11 fishing boats. On May 4, the BSF had seized a boat abandoned by Pakistani fishermen in the same area.

