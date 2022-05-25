Left Menu

After a day of arson, Amalapuram back to normal, says Andhra police chief

Amaravati, May 25 PTI Normalcy was restored on Wednesday in Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh that witnessed widespread arson in protest against the move to rename the new Konaseema district after B R Ambedkar.We have registered seven cases and taken over 40 miscreants into custody.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:00 IST
After a day of arson, Amalapuram back to normal, says Andhra police chief
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, May 25 (PTI): Normalcy was restored on Wednesday in Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh that witnessed widespread arson in protest against the move to rename the new Konaseema district after B R Ambedkar.

“We have registered seven cases and taken over 40 miscreants into custody. We have deployed a force of over 2,000 personnel under the supervision of two Additional Directors General of Police. The situation remains normal in the district now,” State Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy told PTI.

He said the police were investigating into what exactly triggered the violence on Tuesday.

“We are analysing the CCTV footage and other evidence. We will bring the guilty to book,” the DGP added.

The move to rename the newly-formed district triggered arson in Amalapuram on Tuesday evening, with the protestors opposed to the name-change setting the houses of State Minister P Viswarupu and a ruling YSR Congress MLA P Satish on fire.

Some buses were also set ablaze in the town while over 20 police personnel, including senior officers, were injured in stone-pelting by the mob.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C were clamped in the town to quell the mobs and restore order.

Today, protesters tried to stage dharnas in Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Ambajipeta, Kandriga and other places, but the police foiled the attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022