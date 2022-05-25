Left Menu

40-year-old commits suicide: Police

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday.Before consuming poison, the woman, also a local BJP leader and district president of Rashtriya Gau Raksha Sangh, made a video accusing two people of driving her to take the extreme step, they added.Shahjahanpurs Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar said Mamta Tiwari allegedly died after consuming poison.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:01 IST
40-year-old commits suicide: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday.

Before consuming poison, the woman, also a local BJP leader and district president of Rashtriya Gau Raksha Sangh, made a video accusing two people of driving her to take the extreme step, they added.

Shahjahanpur’s Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said ''Mamta Tiwari allegedly died after consuming poison. She also made a video accusing two people of it. We have lodged a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.'' In the video left behind, she said that she was attacked by a medical store owner and an Asha worker for complaining about an expired medicine.

The attack by the duo has left her very upset and humiliated, she said in the video.

''Mamta was attacked by the medical shop owner Ramji Mishra and an Asha worker Anita. She has said this in the video. We are investigating the matter,'' the SP said.

The said video has gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022