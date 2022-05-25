40-year-old commits suicide: Police

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday.

Before consuming poison, the woman, also a local BJP leader and district president of Rashtriya Gau Raksha Sangh, made a video accusing two people of driving her to take the extreme step, they added.

Shahjahanpur’s Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said ''Mamta Tiwari allegedly died after consuming poison. She also made a video accusing two people of it. We have lodged a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.'' In the video left behind, she said that she was attacked by a medical store owner and an Asha worker for complaining about an expired medicine.

The attack by the duo has left her very upset and humiliated, she said in the video.

''Mamta was attacked by the medical shop owner Ramji Mishra and an Asha worker Anita. She has said this in the video. We are investigating the matter,'' the SP said.

The said video has gone viral on social media.

