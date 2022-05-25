No deal on new EU sanctions against Russia expected at leaders' summit - Germany
The German government hopes talks on a fresh round of EU sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine will be completed soon but it will not be a topic at the forthcoming leaders' summit, a German official said on Wednesday.
A decision on EU candidate status for Ukraine will not be made either, said the official.
