Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

An Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in Krishna Ghati sector, they said.

The injured jawan has been hospitalised, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)