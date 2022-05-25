Following are the top stories till 9 PM NATION: DEL48 LD ALL SIBAL Kapil Sibal announces exit from Cong, files RS nomination as SP-backed Independent Lucknow/New Delhi: Announcing that he had resigned from the party on May 16, long-time Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Rajya Sabha as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

DEL46 JK-LD SHUTDOWN-MALIK J-K: Clashes erupt in Maisuma ahead of court verdict on Yasin Malik in terror funding case Srinagar: Clashes erupted between supporters of JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and security forces in Maisuma locality here on Wednesday, even as parts of the city observed a spontaneous shutdown ahead of a court's verdict on the quantum of sentence for the separatist leader convicted in a terror funding case, officials said. DEL59 CONG-RAHUL-CLEARANCE MPs don't need political clearance from govt: Cong on reports that Rahul 'did not seek clearance' for UK trip New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday dismissed media reports that former party chief Rahul Gandhi needed ''political clearance'' to visit London, saying MPs do not need any such clearance from the government, unless they are part of an official delegation.

DEL22 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 3 Pakistani JeM terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter Srinagar: Three Pakistani militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were on Wednesday killed in a ''chance'' encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL39 JK-WAHEED-2NDLD BAIL JK High Court grants bail to PDP's Waheed Parra, says evidence sketchy Srinagar: Senior PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra was on Wednesday granted bail after 18 months in a terror-related case by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court which said the evidence gathered by the prosecution is ''too sketchy'' to deny him the relief.

DEL24 ED-VISA CASE-LD KARTI (RPT) Chinese visa case: ED registers money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others New Delhi: The ED has registered a money laundering case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with the alleged irregularities in the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister, officials said on Wednesday.

CAL2 OD-TOURISTS-BUS MISHAP Six Bengal tourists killed, 40 injured in road mishap in Odisha Berhampur (Odisha): At least six tourists from West Bengal, four of them women, were killed and 40 were injured late on Tuesday night when the bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Kalinga Ghat in the borders of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts of Odisha, police said.

LEGAL: LGD17 DL-COURT-TERROR FUNDING PUNISHMENT Terror funding: Court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

LGD21 DL-COURT-TERROR FUNDING GANDHI Court rejects Yasin Malik's contention that he was following Gandhian principle of non-violence New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik's contention that he was following Gandhian principle of non-violence, saying despite the large scale of violence engulfing the valley, he neither condemned the violence nor withdrew his calendar of protest.

LGD20 UP-COURT-JOURNALIST Allahabad High Court quashes FIR against The Wire editor Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the FIR lodged against The Wire editor Siddharth Varadarajan and another journalist over a news report on a man who died during the farmers’ protest in Delhi last year.

LGD19 DL-HC-RIOTS-KHALID 2020 Delhi riots: Veracity of witness statement can’t be tested at bail stage, says HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said the veracity of witnesses' statements was not required to be tested at the stage of considering the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

