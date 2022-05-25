Left Menu

Woman, nephew shot at by terrorists in J&K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:24 IST
Woman, nephew shot at by terrorists in J&K's Budgam
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists shot at and injured a women and her minor nephew in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

''At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon a woman, identified as Amreen, near her residence at Hushroo in the Chadoora area of the district,'' an official said.

He said Amreen was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to the Chadoora hospital.

The nephew of the woman, Farhan Zubair, also got injured in the incident, the officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022