CHRONOLOGY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:30 IST
New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Following is the timeline of events in the case in which a Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017.

-2017: National Investigation Agency (NIA) registers a case of terror funding against various separatist leaders, and named Yasin Malik and four others in a charge sheet filed in 2019.

-April 2019: NIA arrests Malik in connection with the case.

-Mar 20, 2022: Court orders framing of charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Malik and others.

-May 10, 2022: Malik pleads guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

-May 19, 2022: Delhi court convicts Malik in a terror funding case.

-May 25, 2022: Court awards life imprisonment to Malik, and imposes a fine of over Rs ten lakh on him.

