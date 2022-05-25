CHRONOLOGY
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Following is the timeline of events in the case in which a Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017.
-2017: National Investigation Agency (NIA) registers a case of terror funding against various separatist leaders, and named Yasin Malik and four others in a charge sheet filed in 2019.
-April 2019: NIA arrests Malik in connection with the case.
-Mar 20, 2022: Court orders framing of charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Malik and others.
-May 10, 2022: Malik pleads guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.
-May 19, 2022: Delhi court convicts Malik in a terror funding case.
-May 25, 2022: Court awards life imprisonment to Malik, and imposes a fine of over Rs ten lakh on him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Kashmiri Pandit killing: Satish Tikoo's family files fresh plea to place on record Bitta Karate's video confession as proof
Delhi Capitals aim to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals
Intense heat impedes transfer of Delhi Golf Club's sambar deer to Asola Sanctuary
Delhi Police arrests man accused in Subhash Nagar firing