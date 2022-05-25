Govt job given to kin of grenade attack victim in J&K's Rajouri

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday handed over an appointment letter to the daughter of a man, who was killed in a grenade attack by terrorists on a wine shop in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last week.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited the residence of Ranjit Singh, the grenade attack victim, and handed over the appointment letter to his daughter Shivani Kumari under SRO 43, an official said.

Earlier, Kundal had provided ex-gratia assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Singh's family.

The official said the district administration is in constant touch with the victim's family for any kind of assistance.

On May 17, a burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla and dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion that killed Singh and left three others injured.

The grenade attack case was solved by police within 48 hours with the arrest of four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and a terror associate.

